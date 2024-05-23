Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after buying an additional 209,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

