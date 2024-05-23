Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 2.7 %

SSB traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.