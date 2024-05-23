Prospector Partners LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 59,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.