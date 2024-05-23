Prospector Partners LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after buying an additional 654,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $139.53. 905,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $145.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

