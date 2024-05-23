Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 39,275 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 1,802,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

