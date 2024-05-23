Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.48. The company had a trading volume of 575,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,139. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.47. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

