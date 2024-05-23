Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CSW Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $247.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $252.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Insiders Place Their Bets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,773. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.