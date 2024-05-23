Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qiagen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after purchasing an additional 399,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

