QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.65 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

LON QQ opened at GBX 374.20 ($4.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.64).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

