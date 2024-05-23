Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

