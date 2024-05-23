Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

NYSE RL traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

