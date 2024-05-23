Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.
Ralph Lauren Stock Performance
RL opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ralph Lauren
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.