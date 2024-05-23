Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

