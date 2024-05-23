Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CFO Sells $1,829,591.79 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,829,591.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $232,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 138,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

