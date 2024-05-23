RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RB Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RB Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

