Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.29. Approximately 774,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,595,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $3,017,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.