Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO):
- 5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.
- 5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/10/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.