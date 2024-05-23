Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AppLovin (APP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP):

5/10/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APP stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,706,379 shares of company stock worth $1,475,381,292 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

