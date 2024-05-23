Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

