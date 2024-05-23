Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $61.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

