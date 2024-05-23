Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $569.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.