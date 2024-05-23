Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,715 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Rentokil Initial worth $54,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

