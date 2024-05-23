Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

