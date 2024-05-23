Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.12.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- About the Markup Calculator
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.