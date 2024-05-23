Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Applied Optoelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.