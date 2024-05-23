Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$118,000.20 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$39.73 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$38.11 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8383038 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCH

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.