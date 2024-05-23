RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock worth $1,015,337. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

