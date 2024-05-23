Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Holdings Decreased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,676 shares during the quarter. Rithm Capital makes up approximately 0.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Rithm Capital worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 2,761,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.