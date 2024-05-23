Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,910 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

