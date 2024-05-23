Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Outperform

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $270.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $230.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.78 and a 200-day moving average of $237.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

