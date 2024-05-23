Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RBRK
Rubrik Stock Performance
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.