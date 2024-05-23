Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik Company Profile

RBRK opened at $33.96 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

