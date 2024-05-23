Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 216 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 211 ($2.68) to GBX 216 ($2.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

SBRE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 172.60 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,221,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,895. The firm has a market cap of £428.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2,465.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.60 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,313.98). In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,313.98). Also, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,786.99). Insiders have acquired 3,218 shares of company stock worth $568,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

