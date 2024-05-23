Sachetta LLC Invests $32,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,756,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

