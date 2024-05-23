Sachetta LLC Invests $34,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,228,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $151.69 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.