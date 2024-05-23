Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

