Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,474,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,407,000 after buying an additional 305,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,077,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $210.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.47 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.