Sachetta LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

