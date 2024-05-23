Sachetta LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson Price Performance
MCK opened at $557.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.16.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
