Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 2.7%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 397,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,044,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $728.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,976,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,052,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

