SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,701,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,508. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.