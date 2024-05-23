SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $19.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $528.64. 2,663,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

