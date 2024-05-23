SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 2.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BJAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,941 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

