SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,976 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.03% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 14,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,678. The company has a market cap of $267.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

