Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,043 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.