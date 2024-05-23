Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.00. 3,960,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

