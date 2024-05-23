Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 123,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 3,101,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,412,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.