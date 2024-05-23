Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.26. 241,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,993. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.71.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.