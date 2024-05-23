Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $150.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

