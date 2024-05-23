Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.94. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

