Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.47

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 17726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after purchasing an additional 791,222 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 981,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

