Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $41,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,404,000 after buying an additional 592,292 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 494,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after buying an additional 219,255 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

