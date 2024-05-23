Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 412,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,540. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

